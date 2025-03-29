Top Financial Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Venus Acquisition, Walmart, Robinhood Markets, and Vertiv are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms, providing critical financial services to consumers and businesses. These stocks are influenced by factors like interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory environments, making them a key indicator of the overall health of the financial industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.93. 5,753,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,204. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. The company has a market cap of $704.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,214,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,064,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.31. 2,115,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,193. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.50.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of VENA stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,799,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $680.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,652,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $9.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. 8,306,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,641. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68.

