Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $121.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

