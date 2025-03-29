WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $13.95 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 139,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 11.8% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,172 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,779,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

