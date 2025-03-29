19,870 Shares in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Acquired by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFIG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $23.84 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

