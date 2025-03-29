OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $360.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

