Intrust Bank NA Has $1.87 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 475.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

IDEX Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE IEX opened at $180.80 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $177.71 and a 1-year high of $244.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

