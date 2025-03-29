Intrust Bank NA Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Golar LNG by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 489,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 175,468 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $15,351,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $36,865,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

