WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $176,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,450 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,264,000 after buying an additional 1,963,931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 297,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JNK opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

