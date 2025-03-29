WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

