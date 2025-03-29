WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,860 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,262,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 239,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102,908.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

