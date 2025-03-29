Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mobile Infrastructure were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

BEEP opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $184.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.61. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile Infrastructure Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEEP. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

