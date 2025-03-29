Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $143.81 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,769,336 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $143,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $48.48 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

