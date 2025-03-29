Intrust Bank NA Sells 120 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

