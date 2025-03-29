Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

RMCF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory



Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

