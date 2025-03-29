CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Up 217.6% in March

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the February 28th total of 132,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CISO Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CISO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CISO Global has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CISO Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

