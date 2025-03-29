ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the February 28th total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,049,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,084.80. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $1.79 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.53). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

