Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 208.9% in March

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of KUBTY opened at $62.46 on Friday. Kubota has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

