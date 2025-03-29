7,216 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

