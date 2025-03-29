AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,467,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,657,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.42 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

