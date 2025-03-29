NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.