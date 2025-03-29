Aufman Associates Inc Buys 485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.1% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,022,000 after buying an additional 456,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

