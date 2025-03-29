Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,676 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

BATS:USMV opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

