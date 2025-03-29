Aufman Associates Inc Sells 291 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

