UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $263.88 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

