UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $4.85 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,965,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $280.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.64. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.