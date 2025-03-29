StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 19.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) rose 19.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 420,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average daily volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
