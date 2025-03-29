Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies with significant exposure to bitcoin, either through direct investment, mining operations, trading platforms, or by holding sizeable bitcoin reserves. These companies provide investors with an indirect method of participating in the bitcoin market, potentially reflecting fluctuations in the cryptocurrency’s value through their stock performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.88. 20,745,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,898,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,565,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,516,727. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 13,502,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,745,747. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 4.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Recommended Stories