Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $696,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

