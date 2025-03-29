Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $748,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $433.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

