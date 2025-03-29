Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

