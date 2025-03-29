JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,624,163 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 212.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $806,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

