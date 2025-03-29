Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of HP by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,051. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

