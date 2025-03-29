JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 8,850,809 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 641.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,231,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $647,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 307,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter.

JAVA stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

