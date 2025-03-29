Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $268.46 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.