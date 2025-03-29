Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 35,560 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Doximity were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $58.40 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

