Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9487 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.