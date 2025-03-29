Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $252,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $92,413,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,827,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,946,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,916,000 after buying an additional 2,157,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1,124.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,679,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,456 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

