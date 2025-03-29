Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 614,400 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,820,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,271.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

