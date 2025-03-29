Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $90.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

