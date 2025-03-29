Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,389,000.

DGRO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

