Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Sells 4,918 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Teaster sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,426.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $514,369.24. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Getty Images Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $3,553,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
