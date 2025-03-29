Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Sells 4,918 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Teaster sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,426.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $514,369.24. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $3,553,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

