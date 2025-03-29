Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 141,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 373,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$16.23 million, a PE ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 1.76.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

