Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $471,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 2.2 %

BYD opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

