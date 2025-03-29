Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.76, but opened at $38.20. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 329,441 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

