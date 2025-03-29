Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.17 and last traded at C$33.17, with a volume of 1637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.42.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

