Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.17 and last traded at C$33.17, with a volume of 1637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RCH
Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 0.9 %
Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.34%.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.