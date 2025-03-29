Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 45033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $843.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

