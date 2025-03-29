Insider Buying: Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) Director Purchases 91,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Coughlin acquired 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,465.00.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

RYR opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$29.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Royal Road Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Royal Road Minerals Company Profile

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company’s mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity.

