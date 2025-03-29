Insider Buying: Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) Director Purchases 91,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Coughlin acquired 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,465.00.
Royal Road Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %
RYR opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$29.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Royal Road Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.
Royal Road Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Road Minerals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Road Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Road Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.