Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) COO Sells $64,749.80 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $64,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,995.88. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOX alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $193,980.89.

On Thursday, December 26th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $395,385.90.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $31.12 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

BOX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $5,997,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $2,021,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $615,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.