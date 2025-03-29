Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.