EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,812 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,999,000 after acquiring an additional 386,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,194,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,783,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,254,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 874,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 191,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 866,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.